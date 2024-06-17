This partnership brings together governments, international organisations, civil society, think-tanks, the private sector and other stakeholders from all regions of the world committed and working to enhance policy coherence for sustainable development (SDG target 17.14) as a key means of SDG implementation.
Pillar 4: Partnerships and peer-learning
Multi-stakeholder partnerships are essential to identify solutions and good practices and to promote coordination and collective action in the achievement of internationally-agreed goals, such as the SDGs. This pillar features information on initiatives for promoting PCSD at the international level, including in the context of the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development