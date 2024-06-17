Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Pillar 4: Partnerships and peer-learning

Multi-stakeholder partnerships are essential to identify solutions and good practices and to promote coordination and collective action in the achievement of internationally-agreed goals, such as the SDGs. This pillar features information on initiatives for promoting PCSD at the international level, including in the context of the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 

Go to top