The responsible innovation approach emphasizes advancing research and commercialisation under conditions of trust and trustworthiness, as well as in alignment with societal rather than pure market needs. To achieve this, deliberation and engagement with civil society actors are key.

Deliberative processes can be used to co-design technology strategies and agendas with policy makers, science advisers, other experts and citizens. This requires an iterative exchange of views and reasoned discourse in hopes of finding common ground. It may require the creation of physical or virtual spaces and is thus may be more demanding than public engagement.