Responsible innovation in neurotechnology enterprises

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9685e4fd-en
Authors
Hermann Garden, David E. Winickoff, Nina Maria Frahm, Sebastian Pfotenhauer
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Garden, H. et al. (2019), “Responsible innovation in neurotechnology enterprises”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2019/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9685e4fd-en.
