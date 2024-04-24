Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Technology governance

Technology governance aims to implement shared values and protect human rights through principles, codes of practice and regulation, as well as modes of democratic participation and technology assessment. Technology governance is now recognised as a central pillar for helping countries and the international community to reap benefits of important technologies, to mitigate risks, and build a more resilient future.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top