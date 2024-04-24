Technology governance

Values can shape technological trajectories, and as such need to be embedded into the core of the innovation process and even within technologies to best shape the ethical and social outcomes of our technological systems to match societal needs. This requires several steps:
- Building robust processes and forums in which all relevant stakeholders have the capacity to deliberate on the choice of values and how they should be applied.
- Identifying as a starting point a set of foundational values shared by liberal democracies to root responsible innovation (e.g. respecting human rights, equity and inclusion, promoting safety, security and sustainable development, etc.).
- Identifying levers for embedding values in the innovation cycle (e.g. in agenda-setting, R&D, commercialisation, etc.)