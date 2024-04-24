Technology governance

Effective governance must involve the private sector as a central actor early on. In fact, firms are responsible for a large portion of total R&D. The share of R&D expenditure by the business enterprise sector has been steadily increasing in OECD countries since 2010, reaching 73% in 2021.

This is shown in the graph using the business enterprise expenditure on R&D (BERD), which comprises all expenditure on R&D executed by the business enterprise sector. It is the subcomponent of gross domestic expenditure on R&D (GERD) incurred by business enterprises.