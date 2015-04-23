Skip to main content
Maintaining an Efficient and Equitable Housing Market in Belgium

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js30ttdx36c-en
Authors
Sanne Zwart
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Zwart, S. (2015), “Maintaining an Efficient and Equitable Housing Market in Belgium”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1208, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js30ttdx36c-en.
