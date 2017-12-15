Skip to main content
Raising and mobilising skills to boost productivity and inclusiveness in Belgium

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/651613cb-en
Authors
Vincent Vandenberghe, Lilas Demmou, Manav Frohde
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Vandenberghe, V., L. Demmou and M. Frohde (2017), “Raising and mobilising skills to boost productivity and inclusiveness in Belgium”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1452, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/651613cb-en.
