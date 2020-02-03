OECD Economic Surveys: Belgium 2020

Belgium performs well in many economic and well-being dimensions, but risks are building up. Maintaining the reform momentum will boost the resilience of the Belgian economy. Rebuilding fiscal buffers should remain a priority to cope with population ageing. Strong mortgage credit growth and easing of lending standards require adequate prudential measures. The employment rate remains low and changes in the nature of work can exacerbate existing gaps according to socio-economic status or regions. Rising skill shortages in some sectors signal a need to better align skills with labour market needs. Better work incentives could be achieved through reforming both unemployment and in-work benefits. Boosting medium-term growth requires higher productivity growth through faster technological diffusion and ensuring that firms are more exposed to competition.

SPECIAL FEATURE: ADDRESSING LABOUR MARKET CHALLENGES