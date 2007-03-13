This 2007 edition of OECD's periodic survey of the Belgium economy examines challenges Belgium faces over the medium term including fiscal sustainability, boosting employment, and improving incentives in tertiary education. This edition's special feature examines how to enhance the benefits of financial liberalisation.
OECD Economic Surveys: Belgium 2007
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Belgium
Abstract
