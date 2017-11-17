Skip to main content
Structural policy indicators database for economic research (SPIDER)

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/39d69dff-en
Balázs Égert, Peter Gal, Isabelle Wanner
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Égert, B., P. Gal and I. Wanner (2017), “Structural policy indicators database for economic research (SPIDER)”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1429, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/39d69dff-en.
