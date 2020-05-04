Policy responses to COVID-19 in the seed sector

The COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions put in place by governments to protect their people have the potential to restrict the production, certification and international trade of seed with serious consequences for farmers and the global food chain. Although most spring and autumn seed had already arrived in its final country of destination before travel restrictions were put in place, it is uncertain whether seed required for the next growing season(s) will arrive on time. The classification of the agriculture sector as “essential” in all countries, is important in order for the continued production and movement of seed, and avoiding changes to regulatory frameworks is critical at a time when relevant authorities are short staffed and under pressure.