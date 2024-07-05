Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Forest seed and plant

The OECD Scheme for the Certification of Forest Reproductive Material seeks to encourage the production and use of forest tree seeds or plants that have been collected, processed, raised, labelled and distributed in a manner that ensures their trueness to name. The use of this certified material contributes to enhanced  forestry functions, including timber production, soil protection, and other environmental services.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top