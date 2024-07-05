The OECD Standard Tractor Codes allow for participating countries to perform tractor tests according to harmonised procedures, and to obtain official OECD approvals which facilitate international trade.



The Codes include the testing of tractor performance, driver safety (protective cabs or frames) and noise levels. In each country, the national stations in charge of tractor testing follow the OECD Codes when performing their tests, and then submit results to OECD for approval. The results of approved tests are published and used by tractor manufacturers, sellers and users. Summaries of test results are available via an online database.

The first Tractors Standard Code was approved in 1959. Prior to this, countries had been using different test methods, and the results were not always comparable. The OECD Standard Test Code provided an internationally-recognised standard method. The 1st Code in 1959 assessed tractor performance, and the Codes have since been extended to cover forestry tractors and other features of performance, safety and noise. These rules are regularly updated.



Since the Codes were established, more than 2 000 tractor models have been tested for their performance characteristics, and 10 000 variants of tractors have been tested for noise measurement at the driving position or for the driver's protection in case of tractor roll-over.