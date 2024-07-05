Fruits and vegetables

The OECD Fruit and Vegetables Scheme was established in 1962. Its main objective is to facilitate international trade by harmonising the implementation and interpretation of marketing standards. It also seeks to facilitate mutual recognition of inspections by participating countries.

The Scheme produces explanatory brochures on international standards used by national inspectors at the borders and by the private sector. In addition to this core activity, the Scheme is involved in defining inspection procedures that are recognised in many countries and in developing training courses to enhance the capcity to implement these procedures. It also organises peer reviews with the goal of helping the country under review to improve the quality of its inspection system. At present, 28 countries participate in the OECD Fruit and Vegetables Scheme .

Participants to the Scheme meet on a regular basis. This enables a comprehensive exchange of views to take place in the review and elaboration of OECD standards.