Fruits and vegetables

The OECD Fruit and Vegetables Scheme (FVS Scheme) facilitates international trade by simplifying administrative procedures. These standards cover aspects including size, colour, maturation periods, transportation, and storage. They establish uniform minimum quality requirements, definitions and classifications, product-specific tolerances, and other criteria related to sizing, presentation, and markings. Although voluntary, many of these standards have been incorporated into national or regional legislation and commercial contracts.

