Content is generally considered Open Access if:

· it is freely accessible to everyone, on the internet or otherwise; and

· the owner grants all users board rights to use, copy, or distribute the content.

Open Access is generally granted using public licences like Creative Commons (CC) licences. These are a set of widely used standard licences that copyright holders can apply to their content. By publishing content under a Creative Commons licence, licensors irrevocably authorise public use of their work, subject to acknowledging the original author and any additional terms in the particular licence.

Common CC licences include:

· CC BY 4.0 – this is the most open CC licence and permits users to copy, redistribute and transform (including translate) content for any purpose, including commercial purposes.

· CC BY NC 4.0 – this permits users to copy, redistribute and transform (including translate) content for non-commercial purposes only (‘NC’ stands for non-commercial).

· CC BY ND 4.0 – this permits users to copy and redistribute content for any purpose, including commercial purposes, but prevents users from sharing any derivative work they create from the licensed content (‘ND’ stands for non-derivative).

· CC BY SA 4.0 – this permits users to copy, redistribute and transform (including translate) content for any purpose, including commercial purposes. However, the user may only distribute the transformed content under the same licence as the original content.

· CC BY NC ND 4.0 – this permits users to copy and redistribute the content for non-commercial purposes only. Users are not, however, permitted to share derivative work they create from the licensed content.

· CC BY NC SA 4.0 – this permits users to copy, redistribute and , transform (including translate) the content for non-commercial purposes only. The user may only distribute the transformed material under the same or more restrictive terms as the original content.

The number 4.0 stands for the latest version of the licences, which are not governed by any national law (they are considered to work independently from national legal systems) and protect the privileges and immunities of international organisations.