(Q)SAR Assessment Framework: Guidance for Assessing (Q)SAR Models and Predictions

The webinar provided an overview of the new OECD (Q)SAR Assessment Framework for evaluating the scientific validity of (Q)SAR models, predictions, and results from multiple predictions. The QAF provides assessment elements for existing principles for evaluating models, as well as new principles for evaluating predictions and results. In addition to the principles, assessment elements, and guidance for evaluating each element, the QAF includes a checklist for reporting assessments.



This new Framework provides regulators with a consistent and transparent approach for reviewing the use of (Q)SAR predictions in a regulatory context and increases the confidence to accept alternative methods for evaluating chemical hazards. The OECD worked closely together with the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Italy) and the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), supported by a variety of international experts to develop a checklist of criteria and guidance for evaluating each criterion. The aim of the QAF is to help establish confidence in the use of (Q)SARs in evaluating chemical safety, and was designed to be applicable irrespective of the modelling technique used to build the model, the predicted endpoint, and the intended regulatory purpose.

The webinar provided an overview of the project and presented the main aspects of the framework for assessing models and results based on individual or multiple predictions.