OECD Development Communication Network (Devcom)

The DevCom Network helps organisations address their most important communications challenges, such as: understanding what narratives to use in describing development work; how to think through strategic goals and define target audiences; and how to get their message across in a fragmented media landscape. The Network also provides resources to help development organisations manage risk, understand the coming challenges of AI; and what skills will set their teams up for success.



DevCom provides its members with knowledge and guidance in designing communication strategies and navigating the new media landscape. Its regular events, surveys, toolkit, blog and monthly newsletters help members stay up to date on trends in development policy, public attitudes research, marketing, media use and behavioural science.



DevCom also promotes collaboration among members on global campaigns linked to the Sustainable Development Goals, gender equality and climate action.



Membership is open to organisations that provide development co-operation and finance, including foreign ministries, bilateral agencies, multilateral organisations and development banks.