In a rapidly evolving development context, philanthropy can act as a source of innovation, expertise and as a de-risker. Not only is philanthropic funding on the rise, it also has the potential to be more flexible and disruptive than other funding sources. Nevertheless, philanthropic flows remain modest compared to investments from governments, bilateral and multilateral donors. By breaking down siloes and engaging with others, foundations can identify unmet development needs, facilitate peer learning and amplify their collective voice for global development.

The Network of Foundations Working for Development (netFWD) is a platform that brings together philanthropic leaders in the development sphere.