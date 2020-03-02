Philanthropy and youth empowerment

There are an estimated 1.8 billion young people between the ages of 10 and 24 in the world today. Around 90% of these adolescents and youth live in developing countries, where they make up a large proportion of the overall population. Policy makers in many developing and emerging economies acknowledge the pressing nature of the “youth bulge” challenge and are trying to identify ways to successfully integrate young people into their countries’ societies and labour markets. With regard to these endeavours, many other development actors have shifted their focus to youth. Among these actors, foundations have allocated increasing resources and support for exploring innovative ways to empower youth in developing countries. Youth inclusion is also one of the major topics in the OECD Development Centre’s work, which aims to help governments better design and implement policies. Foundations belonging to the OECD Development Centre’s Global Network of Foundations Working for Development – “netFWD” – have identified youth empowerment as a priority. They aim to share and codify knowledge in order to build on emerging good practices and scale up emerging successes.