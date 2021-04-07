Domestic Philanthropy for Development and Gender Equality in South Africa

The first objective of this study is to provide open, reliable and comparable data and analysis on the scope, scale and diversity of domestic philanthropic flows in South Africa. South Africa is estimated to receive close to USD 138 million annually from international foundations. This makes the country the sixth largest recipient in developing countries for which data are available. However, current estimates do not consider funding from domestic foundations because information on domestic philanthropic giving is scarce (OECD, 2018[2]). The second objective is to provide an in-depth focus on domestic philanthropy’s support to gender equality. South Africa has made important advances towards gender equality in recent years, including a solid legal framework to work against structural obstacles to gender equality. However, persistent challenges remain in the unpaid care burden women face, gender-based violence and access to justice.