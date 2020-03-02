Quality Education for All

Many foundations recognise the remarkable contribution of education to society, as it provides individuals with skills to live a healthy, meaningful, and productive life. Moreover, education empowers people with the civic values and critical thinking needed to contribute actively to their communities. It is therefore not surprising that many foundations see education as a lever to promote greater social cohesion and shared prosperity in the longer term. Overall, foundations working in developing countries are an important source of funding for education. Between 2013 and 2015, an OECD survey of 143 foundations working in developing countries revealed that philanthropy allocated on average USD 693 million yearly towards the education sector. In aggregate, philanthropic giving represented the sixth largest source of funding for education towards developing countries. This made it on par with the bilateral official development assistance (ODA) towards education provided by the United Kingdom or Japan. Higher education received the largest proportion of philanthropic resources. Between 2013 and 2015, close to USD 549 million for education went to scholarships, and degree and diploma programmes at universities, colleges, and polytechnics. Asia and Africa attracted most education-related giving between 2013-15, while India, Turkey and the People’s Republic of China ranked as the top recipient countries.