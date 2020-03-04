Insights on Philanthropy for Gender Equality

This policy note explores foundations’ support for gender equality by providing data on philanthropic flows targeting gender equality, women and girls, as well as an analysis of foundations’ funding allocations: patterns, overlaps with ODA, and opportunities for partnering. It ends with recommendations for foundations on how to enhance the effectiveness of philanthropic giving for gender equality. This policy note is part of the OECD’s efforts to bring together leaders in philanthropy, policy makers and OECD experts to address the world’s most pressing development challenges. Since its launch in 2012, the Network of Foundations Working for Development (netFWD) has been providing a space where those stakeholders can share evidence and strategic insights, explore promising novel approaches, and engage in genuine partnerships. To shed light on ways on which philanthropy supports gender equality in developing countries, netFWD launched a Gender Equality Working Group.