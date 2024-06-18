Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Trade and labour

Trade is generally regarded as a source of growth, development and jobs. In recent decades, trade has expanded greatly, thanks largely to advances in transportation and digital technologies, alongside market opening through multilateral, regional and bilateral trade agreements. This process has helped create jobs in developed and developing economies alike and has helped bring millions out of poverty.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top