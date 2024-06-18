International trade has been an important source of growth, development and jobs for many years. In recent decades, trade has expanded greatly, thanks largely to advances in transportation and digital technologies, alongside market opening through multilateral, regional and bilateral trade agreements. This process has helped create jobs in developed and developing economies alike, and has helped bring millions out of poverty
Trade and labour
