Trade and labour

In some cases, production activities decrease and workers lose jobs. Such shifts within an economy often also involve wage adjustments. While the reallocation of these resources is necessary for firms and their workers to maintain their competitiveness, not all resources are able to be reallocated, and many unemployed workers find it difficult to find new employment. The adjustment process is not always automatic and takes time to occur. There are further complications as production is often regionally clustered, meaning there is also a regional dimension to adjustments.