Trade and gender

A Framework of analysis
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6db59d80-en
Authors
Jane Korinek, Evdokia Moïsé, Jakob Tange
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Korinek, J., E. Moïsé and J. Tange (2021), “Trade and gender: A Framework of analysis”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 246, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6db59d80-en.
