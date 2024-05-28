Tax and Development at the OECD

This report looks back at 15 years of tax and development work at the OECD charting the evolution of the OECD’s engagement with, and inclusion of, developing countries in its tax work from 2009 to 2024. Beginning with the restructuring of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes in 2009, through the BEPS Actions, the establishment of the Inclusive Framework on BEPS and negotiations on the Two Pillar Solution to Address the Tax Challenges of the Digitalising Economy, it shows how OECD initiatives have combined the momentum for multilateral tax co-operation with the increased focus on taxation in international development, to develop a range of tools, instruments and forums with wide participation from developing counties. Accompanying the move to multilateralism in tax matters, the OECD has also sought to increase the availability of data on taxation, for example through the Global Revenue Statistics Database, and support more integrated tax and development policy thinking, for example on the taxation of development assistance. Concurrently there has been a continuous growth in the OECD capacity building activities, now reaching over 30,000 officials in over 100 countries annually. Notable among these initiatives is the groundbreaking joint OECD/UNDP Tax Inspectors Without Borders initiative. The report features several case studies highlighting the impacts across various countries, as well as the wide range of partnerships forged by the OECD to harness taxation’s potential in advancing sustainable development.