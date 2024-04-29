Tax Inspectors Without Borders Annual Report 2024

This report looks back at TIWB’s achievements from July 2022 to December 2023. Chapter 1 describes TIWB in the evolving international taxation and development context. Chapter 2 discusses TIWB programmes and operations. Chapter 3 provides information on current and future areas of TIWB technical assistance. Chapter 4 highlights results obtained over the past year. Chapter 5 describes TIWB participation at international events and the initiative’s communication efforts. Finally, Chapter 6 sets out the work plan for the year and provides an overview of the previous year’s objectives and performance.