Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Tax Inspectors Without Borders Annual Report 2024

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/8968125d-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations Development Programme
Tags
Tax Inspectors Without Borders Annual Report
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
español

Cite this content as:

OECD/UNDP (2024), Tax Inspectors Without Borders Annual Report 2024, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8968125d-en.
Go to top