Tax and development partnerships

Partnerships are essential for knowledge sharing and providing effective capacity building support. Seasoned experts from various governments around the world play an important role in delivering OECD tax training, notably through the Global Relations Programme and the Academy on Tax and Financial Crime Investigation. The Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals and Metals (IGF) is our primary partner for our capacity support in the extractives sector. A diverse range of training and capacity building efforts in Africa are conducted in partnership with ATAF. In numerous countries, capacity building initiatives are undertaken through partnerships with the World Bank Group.

Several international and regional tax organisation partners as well as regional development banks participate as observers in the Inclusive Framework on BEPS and in the Global Forum. Regional organisations provide an in depth understanding of local contexts and challenges, facilitating tailor-made solutions and effective implementation strategies.

In response to the growing number of capacity building providers and the increasing demand for assistance from developing countries with regards to the Two-Pillar Solution, the need for a Stakeholders’ Implementation Forum within the Inclusive Framework emerged to streamline co-ordination among the various stakeholders. This Forum will convene during Inclusive Framework plenary meetings, starting in 2024.