OECD Tax and Development Days 2023

Following the success of the 2021 and 2022 editions, the OECD hosted the third Tax and Development Days on 15-16 February 2023 virtually on Zoom. All members of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS (Inclusive Framework) and key stakeholders were invited to participate, with all sessions also open to the public, allowing a glimpse into the various international tax-related workstreams undertaken by the Inclusive Framework to date.

Day 1 consisted of two parallel rooms ("Room 1" and "Room 2") with four one-hour sessions in each room. Day 2 followed the same format with two sessions in two parallel rooms concluding with a single plenary session in Room 1 focused on future challenges in tax and development.

Download the presentations from each session: English (Zip file, 18MB - Please open from a desktop computer)