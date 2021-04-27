African Roundtable on Tax Morale

This roundtable, sponsored jointly by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), was the third in a series of planned regional roundtables on tax morale and gathered Administrations, MNEs operating in the region, as well as tax professionals, and relevant business associations in the African Region. This roundtable's goal was to facilitate a dialogue between businesses and governments aimed at building tax morale, through improving cooperation and mutual trust between MNEs and tax authorities.



The discussions focused on identifying key issues for both MNEs and tax authorities, and potential tools and approaches to use going forward to improve compliance and co-operation. Drawing on the findings of empirical surveys conducted by the OECD, some of the topics discussed include: how perceptions in Africa differ to other regions, how to improve interactions between MNEs and authorities; how to direct interactions towards formal channels; improving guidelines and guidance; and preventing corruption, disputes and early resolution of disagreements. The discussions were conducted using Zoom videoconference. The meeting was held under Chatham House rules and took place primarily in English with French and Portuguese interpretation.

The meeting was not open to the media or press.

For any questions, please contact TaxandDevelopment@oecd.org.