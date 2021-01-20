OECD/IOTA Roundtable on Tax Morale

This roundtable, sponsored jointly by the OECD and the Intra-European Organisation of Tax Administrations (IOTA), was the second in a series of planned regional roundtables on tax morale. The roundtable aimed to facilitate a dialogue between businesses and governments on building tax morale through improving cooperation and mutual trust between MNEs and tax authorities.

The roundtable was open to tax policymakers and administrators from tax administrations in IOTA member countries, MNEs operating in the region, as well as tax professionals and relevant business associations. The discussions focused on identifying key issues for both MNEs and tax authorities, and potential tools and approaches to use going forward. Drawing on the findings of empirical surveys conducted by the OECD, some of the items for discussion included: improving interactions between MNEs and authorities; directing interactions towards formal channels; improving guidelines and guidance; preventing disputes and promoting the early resolution of disagreements.

The roundtable was conducted in English and according to Chatham House Rules, meaning that information disclosed during the meeting may be reported by those present, but the source of that information may not be explicitly or implicitly identified. It was not be open to the media or press.

For any questions, please contact TaxandDevelopment@oecd.org