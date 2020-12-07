Asia Roundtable on Tax Morale

This roundtable, sponsored jointly by the OECD, Study Group on Asian Tax Administration and Research (SGATAR) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aimed to facilitate a dialogue aimed at building tax morale, through improving co-operation and mutual trust between MNEs and tax authorities.

The roundtable was open to tax policymakers and administrators from tax administrations in the Asia-Pacific region, MNEs operating in the region, as well as tax professionals and relevant business associations. The discussions focused on identifying key issues for both MNEs and tax authorities, and potential tools and approaches to use going forward. Drawing on the findings of empirical surveys conducted by the OECD, some of the priorities for the region included: improving interactions between MNEs and authorities; channelling interactions through formal channels; improving guidelines and guidance; and preventing disputes and early resolution of disagreements.

The roundtable was conducted in English and according to Chatham House Rules, meaning that information disclosed during the meeting may be reported by those present, but the source of that information may not be explicitly or implicitly identified. It was not open to the media or press.

For any questions, please contact TaxandDevelopment@oecd.org.