This annual report monitors and evaluates agricultural policies in 54 countries, including the 38 OECD countries, the five non-OECD EU Member States, and 11 emerging economies. The report includes country specific analysis based on up-to-date estimates of support to agriculture that are compiled using a comprehensive system of measurement and classification – the Producer and Consumer Support Estimates (PSE and CSE) and related indicators. This year’s report focuses on policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and analyses the implications of agricultural support policies for the performance of food systems.
Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2021
Addressing the Challenges Facing Food Systems
Report
Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 October 2023
-
23 June 2022
-
30 June 2020
-
1 July 2019
-
26 June 2018
-
21 June 2017
-
16 June 2016
-
14 August 2015
Related publications
-
30 October 2023
-
Working paper31 July 2022
-
23 June 2022
-
30 June 2020
-
16 October 2019
-
1 July 2019
-
26 June 2018
-
21 June 2017