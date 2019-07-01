This annual report monitors and evaluates agricultural policies spanning all 6 continents, including the 36 OECD countries, the 5 non-OECD EU Member States, and 12 emerging economies. It is a unique source of up-to date estimates of support to agriculture using a comprehensive system of measuring and classifying support to agriculture – the Producer and Consumer Support Estimates (PSEs and CSEs), the General Services Support Estimate (GSSE) and related indicators – which provide insight into the increasingly complex nature of agricultural policy and serve as a basis for OECD’s agricultural policy monitoring and evaluation. Comprehensive country chapters and the Statistical Annex containing detailed background tables with indicators of agricultural support are available in electronic form at the publication website.
Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2019
Report
Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
30 October 2023
-
23 June 2022
-
22 June 2021
-
30 June 2020
-
26 June 2018
-
21 June 2017
-
16 June 2016
-
14 August 2015
Related publications
-
30 October 2023
-
Working paper31 July 2022
-
23 June 2022
-
22 June 2021
-
30 June 2020
-
16 October 2019
-
26 June 2018
-
21 June 2017