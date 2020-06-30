Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2020

This annual report monitors and evaluates agricultural policies spanning all six continents, including the 37 OECD countries, the five non-OECD EU Member States, and 12 emerging economies. It is a unique source of up-to date estimates of support to agriculture using a comprehensive system of measuring and classifying support to agriculture – the Producer and Consumer Support Estimates (PSEs and CSEs), the General Services Support Estimate (GSSE) and related indicators – which provide insight into the increasingly complex nature of agricultural policy and serve as a basis for OECD’s agricultural policy monitoring and evaluation. Comprehensive country chapters and the Statistical Annex containing detailed background tables with indicators of agricultural support are available in electronic form on the publication website.