Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2017

This report is the 30th in the series of OECD reports that monitor and evaluate agricultural policies across countries, and the fifth report to include both OECD countries and a set of emerging economies. It includes countries from all six continents, including the 35 OECD countries and the six non-OECD EU member states, as well as eleven emerging economies: Brazil, the People’s Republic of China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Russian Federation, South Africa, Ukraine and Viet Nam. Overall, the 52 countries covered by this report account for about two-thirds of global agricultural value added.

Comprehensive Country Chapters and the Statistical Annex containing detailed background tables with indicators of agricultural support are available in electronic form at http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/agr_pol-2017-en.

