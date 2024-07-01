Formed in 2011, the OECD Global Parliamentary Network is a legislative learning hub for legislators and parliamentary officials. Its flexible structure allows MPs from across the political spectrum to share experiences, identify good practices and foster international legislative co-operation. Members benefit from OECD analysis and recommendations on the very issues they are working on, and are able to meet and exchange with peers and experts to compare best practices.

The Network puts Members of Parliament at the cutting edge of the policy conversation, and allows them to collaborate on the most pressing issues on their legislative agendas.

Shared purpose

An open community of legislators committed to enhancing public policies to improve people’s lives.

A hands-on working method

The Network gathers in hands-on sessions throughout the year, in person and virtually, where legislators exchange with their peers and OECD experts on priority topics.

Multi-level collaboration

The Network welcomes national, subnational and supranational legislators, encouraging multi-level dialogue, complementarities and collaboration, and as a space for parliamentary diplomacy.

Evidence-based discussions

Anchored in the legitimacy and expertise of the OECD, a data-driven organisation.

Access to OECD data, analysis and recommendations

When weighing policy options to craft sound legislation, legislators can benefit from the OECD's independent analysis, comparative studies, economic and other data, and policy advice and recommendations.

Global & inclusive reach

The Network is open to serving legislators and parliamentary officials from all over the world, including beyond OECD countries. It also partners with parliamentary assemblies and organisations, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean and Women Political Leaders, amongst others.

Bridging international standards and policy implementation

Fostering dialogue on the development of international standards and support for their effective implementation.

Innovative topics

The flexible nature of the Network and the expertise of the OECD enables the Network to identify early signals for policy action.