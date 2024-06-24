DAC Working Party on Development Finance Statistics​

The WP-STAT is a technical subsidiary body that discusses how development co-operation statistics, including but not limited to official development assistance (ODA), should be measured and reported to the DAC. The work of the WP-STAT includes both definitional aspects (such as taxonomies), reporting methodologies, ODA eligibility and measurement, and monitoring internationally set objectives and DAC recommendations. The WP-STAT also works to promote good practices, peer learning, and communication of the data on development finance statistics. It collaborates with other OECD bodies and with international organisations and fora, such as the United Nations, the International Forum on Total Official Support for Sustainable Development (TOSSD) TOSSD.

The WP-STAT is composed of government officials and experts from DAC members responsible for development finance statistics, data production and the monitoring of development co-operation activities.