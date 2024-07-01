Skip to main content
OECD Advisory Group for Global Dialogue on Tax Matters

The Advisory Group provides a flexible platform for officials from developed and developing countries to exchange views and promote dialogue on tax matters, with a view to fostering developing countries' contributions to the work of the OECD’s Committee on Fiscal Affairs (CFA), including in its Inclusive Framework format.

