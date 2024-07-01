OECD Advisory Group for Global Dialogue on Tax Matters

In 2021, the name of the Advisory Group changed from Advisory Group for Co-operation with Partner Economies to Advisory Group for Global Dialogue on Tax Matters.

The Advisory Group is co-chaired by Marlène Nembhard-Parker (Jamaica) and Bruce Snider (Canada).

The Advisory Group has a role in contributing to the development, delivery and monitoring of the capacity-building programmes offered by the OECD to the developing world on tax matters, including both multilateral and bilateral support programmes. The Advisory Group is also mandated to discuss and share with the CFA developing country perspectives on the development of standards, best practices and guidance undertaken by the CFA.

The Advisory Group is open to all Inclusive Framework members plus other developing countries interested in the work of the OECD. International and regional organisations also participate. The Advisory Group will meet at least every 18 months in person, or in a hybrid format, and regularly communicates through virtual means in between meetings.