Founded in 1984 by members and partners of the Sahel and West Africa Club (SWAC) and the Inter-State Standing Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel (CILSS), the Food Crisis Prevention Network (RPCA) is an international platform for consultation and co-ordination, led by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) Commissions. RPCA members meet twice a year: in April at the OECD in Paris and in December in a West African country, bringing together over one hundred stakeholders.