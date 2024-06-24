Skip to main content
Development in Transition

Many understand development as poorer countries “catching up” with richer countries. However, development is more complex than getting from a to b.  The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) signal that development has multiple economic, social and environmental dimensions, beyond income. Development in Transition (DiT) seeks to build the machinery of new international co-operation – driven by updated multilateralism – fit for the purpose of promoting sustainable development for all.

