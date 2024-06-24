A country’s level of development and its level of income are often seen as synonymous. Many, thus, understand development as poorer countries “catching up” with richer countries. Once the poorer countries catch up, they cease to be “developing” and become “developed”.



A closer look, however, reveals a different story. First, development is more complex than getting from a to b: it is a continuous and never-ending process that is even reversible. It follows a wide diversity of pathways depending on a country’s specific geography and history. Second, the arrival of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) signal that development has multiple economic, social and environmental dimensions, beyond income. And development outcomes reflect the interdependence amongst national, regional and international levels.



These realities call for a fundamental rethinking of how countries – at all levels of development – should interact with one another in the changing global landscape. Development in Transition (DiT) embraces a movement to better design policies, practices and partnerships both at home and internationally. It seeks to build the machinery of new international co-operation – driven by updated multilateralism – fit for the purpose of promoting sustainable development for all.