For more than six decades, Business at OECD has been the OECD’s institutional private sector stakeholder. Following a Decision from the OECD Council in 1962, the Business and Industry Advisory Committee (BIAC) was constituted with “the sole objective of acting as interlocutor for the OECD and facilitating the dialogue between the Organisation and the representatives of the business world”. In this unique role, Business at OECD has been working closely with the OECD and governments to facilitate dialogue and convey business perspectives, priorities and positions to be reflected in OECD policymaking.

With its global membership of the leading business and employers’ federations in all 38 OECD member countries and beyond, Business at OECD speaks for the private sector in OECD discussions at all levels – ranging from participation in the vast majority of OECD Committees and associated groups up to OECD Committee meetings at Ministerial level, the annual Ministerial Council Meeting and consultations with OECD Ambassadors, Secretary-General, and senior leadership.



In order to share on-the-ground business insights, build consensus and advocate for unified views, over 3000 private sector representatives have been nominated to participate in over 30 Business at OECD Policy Groups, which interact regularly with their OECD counterparts. These Policy Groups advance policy recommendations from the business community in priority areas, including international taxation, economic governance, trade and investment, innovation and digitalisation, skills and employment, the environment, health and well-being, responsible business, and many others. Business at OECD also contributes to OECD’s global outreach to non-member states.



Located in Paris, France, only a few steps from the OECD Headquarters, the Business at OECD Secretariat operates and closely liaises with its membership, the OECD Secretariat and governments on a day-to-day basis. This close and tailored engagement with the private sector is not only a unique strength for the OECD as an international organisation, but also underpins the OECD’s commitment to market-based economies and shared values.

