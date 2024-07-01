Skip to main content
Established in 1962, Business at OECD (BIAC) is the officially recognised institutional business stakeholder at the OECD.  It stands for policies that enable businesses of all sizes and sectors to contribute to economic growth, sustainable development, and societal prosperity. Through Business at OECD, national business and employers’ federations representing over 10 million companies provide perspectives to cutting-edge OECD policy debates that shape market-based economies and impact global governance. Business at OECD’s expertise is enriched by the contributions of a wide range of international sector organisations.

