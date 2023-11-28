Skip to main content
DAC Network on Environment and Development Co-operation (Environet)

The Network on Environment and Development Co-operation (Environet) of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) aims to make sure development co-operation supports the protection of the environment, adaptation to climate change, and emissions reduction. When successful, these efforts can lead to better development outcomes and living conditions, and more sustainable economic growth.

