Environet produces evidence-based analysis and best practice lessons to support members and other stakeholders in delivering sustainable development. Its work focuses on advancing effective development co-operation that aligns with the Paris Agreement, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, the Rio Conventions on climate change, biodiversity and desertification and other multilateral environmental agreements.
DAC Network on Environment and Development Co-operation (Environet)
The Network on Environment and Development Co-operation (Environet) of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) aims to make sure development co-operation supports the protection of the environment, adaptation to climate change, and emissions reduction. When successful, these efforts can lead to better development outcomes and living conditions, and more sustainable economic growth.
Who we are
2003
Year founded
Environet was established in 2003 with the objective of ensuring that all development co-operation activities contribute to sustainable development.
32
Members
Environet brings together environment and climate experts from the 32 DAC members.
50+
Partners
Environet's areas of work are informed by the expertise and experiences of its partners, which include development co-operation providers, partner countries, civil society organisations, academia and the private sector.
Our activities
To help members implement the DAC Declaration on a new approach to align development co-operation with the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, Environet makes the development finance data of its members publicly available, encourages them to increase green finance and investments, and promotes development effectiveness in their adaptation and mitigation actions.
Environet supports the implementation of the Convention on Biological Diversity's Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) by:
Tracking biodiversity-related development finance flows from all sources, whether official (bilateral and multilateral) or private (philanthropy and private investment mobilised by official interventions), as well as stemming from South-South and triangular co-operation. Annual reports help monitor progress towards the KMGBF's Target 19 on international biodiversity-related finance.
Fostering transparency through dialogue with members, so as to update and improve the quality of reported development finance data for biodiversity, in collaboration with the DAC Working Party on Statistics (WP-STAT).
Facilitating a policy dialogue on how to best align development co-operation with the KMGBF, and supporting members to mobilise private finance more effectively towards their biodiversity objectives.
The Environet collaborates closely with the Working Party on Biodiversity, Water and Ecosystems (WPBWE) of the OECD's Environmental Policy Committee (EPOC).
The ocean holds immense promise for resilient and sustainable development. However, developing countries are constrained in their ability to tap into this potential. ENVIRONET aims to help developing countries overcome their obstacles and realise the benefits of a sustainable ocean economy by:
Developing guidance to inform ocean-related development co-operation and promoting peer learning and coordination between different stakeholders
Tracking and analysing development finance for the ocean economy and for curbing plastic pollution
Providing policy support to developing countries to develop sustainable ocean economies
Carrying out analytical work on policy issues (e.g., plastic pollution) and country-groups (e.g., SIDS, ASEAN) central to the pursuit of sustainable ocean economies
