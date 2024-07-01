Over the last two decades, the world’s economic centre of gravity has shifted dramatically. Between 2000 and 2019, the share of emerging markets in global trade increased from 32% to 46%, and their share as recipients of global foreign direct investment (FDI) from 15% to 46%. Currently, most of the world’s GDP growth occurs in those markets.





Business opportunities are development opportunities. That is why, to inform its work, the Development Centre needs a platform for regular dialogue with private investors, as primary actors of development in those regions. EMnet in turn provides multinationals operating across emerging markets with a space for peer-group exchange informed by OECD expertise, independent data and analysis, and for policy dialogue with the Centre’s Member governments.