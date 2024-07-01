Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Emerging Markets Network (EMnet)

EMnet is the OECD Development Centre’s business-led platform for dialogue and analysis of policy challenges, economic trends and business opportunities in emerging markets. It brings together high-level public officials, senior executives from multinational corporations and OECD experts.

Contact us
Network of interconnected people. Interactions between employees and working groups. Social business connections. Networking communication. Decentralized hierarchical system of company. Organization; Shutterstock ID 1985087213; NP: Web
Go to top