Business Insights on Emerging Markets 2021

The 2021 edition of Business Insights on Emerging Markets provides a private sector perspective on opportunities and challenges for the private sector in Africa, Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). The publication brings together analysis and insights from the business meetings of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Development Centre’s Emerging Markets Network (EMnet), interactions with the private sector and desk research, organised in four chapters. A chapter by Cornell University’s Emerging Markets Institute at Cornell’s Samuel Curtis Johnson College of Business complements this publication.