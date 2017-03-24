Reviving investment in Latin America

Latin America is facing a challenging economic outlook, amid slowing global growth and rising signs of protectionism. This note provides insights and suggested policy recommendations from the private sector on ways to enhance trade relations and new investment partnerships, as well as how to support a transition to higher-value goods and services. It gives an overview of economic and business trends in Latin America, highlights public policy efforts to promote trade and investment, and offers private sector insights on opportunities and bottlenecks in areas such as infrastructure, innovation and skills. The analysis builds on discussions at the OECD Emerging Markets Network (EMnet) meetings on doing business in Latin America, held on 3 June 2016 in Paris, France, and in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, on 27 October 2016 as well as on the analysis of the Latin American Economic Outlook 2016, in addition to desk research and bilateral discussions with EMnet members.