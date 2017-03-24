Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reviving investment in Latin America

New opportunities, new players
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3a906ea3-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), “Reviving investment in Latin America: New opportunities, new players”, No. 2017/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3a906ea3-en.
Go to top