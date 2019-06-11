Business Insights on Emerging Markets 2019

The 2019 edition of Business Insights on Emerging Markets provides a private sector perspective on investment opportunities and challenges in Asia, Latin America and Africa. This publication brings together analyses and insights from meetings of the OECD Development Centre’s Emerging Markets Network (EMnet) and interactions with its corporate members, organised in three regional chapters. The Emerging Markets Institute, Cornell S.C. Johnson College of Business at Cornell University complements this publication with an introductory chapter, providing analysis of Chinese Outward Foreign Direct Investment (OFDI), its internalisation patterns and related policy changes. Chinese OFDI stock in 2016 stood at 30 times its 2000 level. China has been investing increasingly in Latin America, Europe and the United States with its OFDI representing 11.1% of the world’s total flows and 5.9% of the world’s total stock. This rapid overseas expansion has propelled Chinese companies to the top of Fortune Global 500 rankings. The number grew considerably after the global financial crisis from 20 to 111 Chinese firms in 2008-16. However, China’s OFDI fell in 2017 for the first time in 15 years by an estimated 35%. A decline in Chinese outbound acquisitions partly explains the downward trend.