Business Insights on Emerging Markets 2018 provides a private sector perspective on investment opportunities and challenges in Asia, Latin America and Africa. This publication brings together analyses and insights from meetings of the OECD Development Centre’s Emerging Markets Network (EMnet) and interactions with its corporate members. A chapter by the Emerging Markets Institute, Cornell S.C. Johnson College of Business at Cornell University complements this publication with a comparative study of policies promoting outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) in Brazil, China and Korea. While most developing and emerging economies have designated policies to attract inward investment, many are still shy about putting forward equally effective outward FDI policies. Brazil, the People’s Republic of China (hereafter “China”) and Korea are among the few countries that have adopted proactive OFDI policies, to support some of the largest investors in their respective regions. While Latin America was a forerunner in the first phase of the OFDI expansion from emerging markets in the 1970s, in more recent years, Asian countries such as Korea and China have been able to increase OFDI through a number of supportive economic policies. Implemented reforms include the easing of OFDI restrictions, pro-market strategies and the promotion of an internationalisation of domestic firms. Continued support for these efforts is nonetheless less clear in the current global context and remains contingent on how emerging economies continue to adapt to the end of the commodity super cycle in countries like Brazil, as well as increased oversight of OFDI activities in countries like China.