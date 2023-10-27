Business Insights on Emerging Markets 2023

As the world approaches the midpoint of 2023, the global economic outlook remains uncertain. Escalating trade tensions, inflationary pressures, tight monetary policies and rising risk perceptions are hindering growth and recovery prospects across emerging markets. Furthermore, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt, while Russia’s large-scale aggression against Ukraine costs thousands of lives and generates global energy and food market tensions, hitting the most vulnerable groups of populations. The OECD Development Centre is committed to support its members during these challenging times. In 2022, the Centre celebrated its 60th anniversary with representatives from both the public and private sectors, reaffirming its role as a space for policy dialogue, where stakeholders can come together, share their experiences and expand their mutual understanding. The Centre is strongly focused on supporting countries in achieving stronger, more shared and greener development.