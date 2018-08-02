COP21 Paris Agreement: Business perspectives on energy markets and green investments

This Policy Note provides insights and policy recommendations from the private sector on the business implications of the Paris Agreement at the 21st Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP21) in December 2015. The analysis builds on the “Greening of the Economy’’ Working Group held on 7 March 2016 at the headquarters of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris and organised by the OECD Emerging Markets Network (EMnet), in addition to desk research and bilateral discussions with EMnet members.