Expanding business through regional integration in Asia

Regional economic integration progressed rapidly in 2015 and 2016 in Asia, with important consequences for future trade and development. This note provides insights and suggested policy recommendations from the business sector on the trade and investment implications of enhanced economic integration in Asia. The analysis builds on discussions at the OECD Emerging Markets Network (EMnet) meeting on doing business in Asia, “Expanding Business through Regional Integration”, held on 8 March 2016 at the OECD headquarters in Paris as well as on the analysis of the Economic Outlook for Southeast Asia, China and India, in addition to desk research and bilateral discussions with EMnet members.