Investment and Confidence through Stronger Institutions in Latin American and the Caribbean

Growth is back in the Latin American and the Caribbean (LAC) region after years of remaining subdued. Lack of trust in public institutions however weighs down on opportunities for further growth and investment. Political transitions across the region can provide an opportunity to enact reforms that strengthen institutions and underpin economic development. This note provides insights and suggests recommendations from the private sector on how to restore business confidence and support investments in Latin America. The analysis builds on discussions held during the business meetings of the OECD Emerging Markets Network (EMnet) held in Paris, France, on 28 May 2018 and in Antigua, Guatemala on 14 November 2018, in addition to desk research and bilateral discussions with EMnet members and other private sector representatives.